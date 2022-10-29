Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $303.05.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $235.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.60. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

