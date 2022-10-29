Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.91.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pentair has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $80.10. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 58.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Pentair by 50.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

