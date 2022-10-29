Morgan Stanley Trims Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Price to $307.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MSFT. Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a hold rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $303.05.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $235.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.60. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

