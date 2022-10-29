Truist Financial Lowers Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $95.00

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2022

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.21.

Elastic Stock Down 1.7 %

ESTC stock opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,776,000. XN LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 343.5% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,298,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,396 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at $63,798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,240,000 after purchasing an additional 843,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,252,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.