Truist Financial Lowers Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $95.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.21.

Elastic Stock Down 1.7 %

ESTC stock opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84.

Insider Activity at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,776,000. XN LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 343.5% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,298,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,396 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at $63,798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,240,000 after purchasing an additional 843,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,252,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

