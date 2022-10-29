Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $321.00 to $303.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $324.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $288.29.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $269.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.62 and a 200 day moving average of $285.97. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $407.94.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.