Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $275.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSFT. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $303.05.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $235.87 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.40 and a 200-day moving average of $261.60.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

