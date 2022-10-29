Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,850.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,505.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,895.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,589.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,473.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,404,000 after purchasing an additional 391,713 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after buying an additional 180,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 161,088 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

