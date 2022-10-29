The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $165.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.43.

NASDAQ META opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $96.38 and a 12 month high of $353.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.00 and a 200-day moving average of $160.27.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,459,306 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

