Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WING. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Wingstop from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

NASDAQ WING opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.01, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.65 and its 200-day moving average is $106.15. Wingstop has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $178.68.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 3,766.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Wingstop by 11.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

