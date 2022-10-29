DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.77 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after acquiring an additional 384,126 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Rollins by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rollins by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,318 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rollins by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

Rollins Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $7,224,423.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,459,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,665,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,257,283 shares of company stock worth $157,704,392. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL opened at $41.87 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $714.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.