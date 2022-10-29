DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 683 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,313,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,303,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $480,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.74.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $328.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.20 and its 200-day moving average is $310.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.