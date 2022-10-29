Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 150.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 53,730 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Celanese worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Celanese by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Celanese from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

CE opened at $96.10 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.16%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

