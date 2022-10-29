DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,992 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 10.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,684 shares of company stock valued at $967,361. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

