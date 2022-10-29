DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,753 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Clorox Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $148.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

