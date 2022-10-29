Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $10,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $153.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.97 and a 200-day moving average of $132.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.42.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

