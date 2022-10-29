DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,663,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 531.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,575,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,546,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 12,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,508,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,582.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,275.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,125.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,233.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.26. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $137.54 by ($13.89). NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $82.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

