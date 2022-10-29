DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 870 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

DRI opened at $142.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.62. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $154,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $466,678.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,207.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,981 shares of company stock worth $9,491,705. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

