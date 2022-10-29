Contrasting a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) & Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 3 0 2.38 Ozon 0 1 1 0 2.50

a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus price target of $4.80, suggesting a potential upside of 137.62%. Ozon has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 257.76%. Given Ozon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ozon is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81% Ozon -26.04% -231.87% -27.54%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.46 -$5.97 million ($0.13) -15.54 Ozon $2.42 billion 1.04 -$772.19 million ($3.73) -3.11

a.k.a. Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ozon. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ozon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Ozon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Ozon on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising and financial services, as well as airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

