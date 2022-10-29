Head to Head Analysis: DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Highwoods Properties and DigitalBridge Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties $768.01 million 3.87 $313.28 million $2.40 11.77 DigitalBridge Group $965.80 million 2.28 -$310.10 million ($1.92) -6.99

Highwoods Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DigitalBridge Group. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highwoods Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Highwoods Properties and DigitalBridge Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties 0 4 3 0 2.43 DigitalBridge Group 0 2 2 1 2.80

Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus target price of $32.43, indicating a potential upside of 14.79%. DigitalBridge Group has a consensus target price of $36.20, indicating a potential upside of 169.75%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Highwoods Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Highwoods Properties and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties 31.18% 9.95% 4.33% DigitalBridge Group -19.83% -3.68% -1.10%

Dividends

Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Highwoods Properties pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DigitalBridge Group pays out -2.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Highwoods Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats DigitalBridge Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.