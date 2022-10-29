Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Watsco were worth $10,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Watsco by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,702,000 after purchasing an additional 35,342 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $271.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.90. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.21.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

Several research firms have commented on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

