DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 21,630 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BG. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 44.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 10,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 15.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 196.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 8.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 162,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BG opened at $96.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.85. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

