Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Holdings Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 341.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,591,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

MOH stock opened at $354.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 28,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.48, for a total transaction of $10,018,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,406,797.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,456 shares of company stock worth $85,368,311 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.13.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

