DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 13,551 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 271,513 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF opened at $21.85 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

