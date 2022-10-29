DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,518 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of EastGroup Properties worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EGP. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,857,000 after acquiring an additional 99,844 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,483,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,520,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. BTIG Research cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.89.

NYSE:EGP opened at $156.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day moving average is $164.34. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

