DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.34 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Up 3.0 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $581.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $686.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.95.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock worth $39,418,311 over the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.