Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Trex worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens cut their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Trex to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile



Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

