DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.44 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 310,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,262 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.44.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO opened at $275.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $435.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.94 and a 200 day moving average of $317.40.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

