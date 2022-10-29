DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,247 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

NetEase Stock Performance

NTES opened at $55.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average is $88.29.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 19.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.18%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Further Reading

