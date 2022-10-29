DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADC. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 261.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $68.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.59. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $80.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.68%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

