DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $168.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.37.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

