DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Americold Realty Trust worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 618,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after buying an additional 26,949 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 176,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 157,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of COLD stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -404.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,466.67%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

