DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,797 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,659,000 after acquiring an additional 583,454 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

