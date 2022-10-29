DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,681 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $107.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.52. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.