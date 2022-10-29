NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.74. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

