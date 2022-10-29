IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,683 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IDEX stock opened at $222.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.60. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.18.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
