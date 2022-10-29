IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,683 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $222.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.60. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.18.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.