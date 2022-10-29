DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 92,300 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,300 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 86,854 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 33,677 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $51.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $59,891.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,051.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,165,472.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,590.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $59,891.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,051.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,427 shares of company stock worth $4,473,599. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor



Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

