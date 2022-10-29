The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stake Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average is $67.21. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

