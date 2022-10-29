DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 62,428 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,428 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 677.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 160,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 20,059 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 896.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 64,902 shares of company stock worth $2,546,753 and sold 550,800 shares worth $20,881,109. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

