176,200 Shares in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 176,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($4.24). Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 44.04%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Featured Articles

