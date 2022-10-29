DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 43,074 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,074 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Ally Financial worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ally Financial Trading Up 4.0 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

