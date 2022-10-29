DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 975.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,268 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 114,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after buying an additional 36,004 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMO. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

IMO stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.17, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2645 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

