DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.26.

TSCO stock opened at $223.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.02. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

