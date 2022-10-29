DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 45,379 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,379 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vale by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vale by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 16,211 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Vale Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of VALE opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

