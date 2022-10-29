FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEMV. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,853,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 409,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 261,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 165.7% during the first quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 243,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 151,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $8,069,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS EEMV opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26.

