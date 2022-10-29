DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $45,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $1,343,948.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $402,912,524.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $1,343,948.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,912,524.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,074 shares of company stock worth $5,477,676 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $107.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $162.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

