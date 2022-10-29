DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 115,880 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $112.60.

TROW stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

