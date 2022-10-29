FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 394 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,754 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,778,000 after purchasing an additional 501,697 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,379,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,005,000 after purchasing an additional 173,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,792,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOXA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.85.

FOXA opened at $28.84 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

