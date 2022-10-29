John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $117.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $94.13, but opened at $87.28. John Bean Technologies shares last traded at $89.66, with a volume of 1,226 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,059.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $91,827. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,090,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,778,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after buying an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,147,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,100,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

