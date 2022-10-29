John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $117.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $94.13, but opened at $87.28. John Bean Technologies shares last traded at $89.66, with a volume of 1,226 shares trading hands.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,059.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $91,827. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies
John Bean Technologies Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.
John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.26%.
About John Bean Technologies
John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.