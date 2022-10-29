FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.46.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.56. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

