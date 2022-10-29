FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 353 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Middleby by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Middleby by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Middleby by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of MIDD opened at $140.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.49. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 975 shares of company stock worth $148,963 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MIDD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

